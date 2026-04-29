CBSE Launches Parenting Calendar 2026-27 To Boost Parent-School Engagement

CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27: In a move aimed at improving the connection between parents and schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2026-27. The initiative was introduced through a live event streamed on its official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The board had first started this initiative in the academic session 2025-26, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. The main aim was to strengthen the partnership between parents and schools and to promote the overall well-being of students. The initiative received an encouraging response and saw active participation from stakeholders across the country, which showed its relevance and impact.

Building on this response, the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27 expands the earlier effort by creating a more structured system for engagement between schools and parents. It introduces improved engagement strategies, teacher-led activities and focused psycho-social initiatives to support students' emotional, social and academic growth. It also addresses challenges faced by parents in today's changing environment.

To make the calendar more useful, new sections have been added. These include Inclusion, which focuses on awareness, sensitivity and fair practices for diverse learners, and Coping with Changes, which helps parents and students adjust to curriculum changes and new academic expectations. The Parenting Workshops section has also been strengthened with a developmental approach, allowing schools to design age-appropriate and relevant programmes.

The calendar is designed to encourage meaningful interaction between parents and children, strengthen the relationship between home and school, and act as a practical guide for parents to take part in their child's development. The overall aim is to create a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes the well-being and growth of every student.

The launch event saw participation from school principals, teachers, counsellors, wellness educators and parents, who joined to understand the objectives and how to implement the Parenting Calendar. The calendar is now available on the official CBSE website.

CBSE has encouraged all affiliated schools and stakeholders to actively adopt and implement the Parenting Calendar to help build a nurturing and supportive educational environment for students.