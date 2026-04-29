CBSE Class 12 Result Date: Exam Controller Responds To Rumours, Shares Expected Timeline

CBSE Class 12 Result Date: Over 18 lakh students - including around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls - are eagerly awaiting their Class 12 results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results in the third week of May 2026, according to Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj in a conversation with news agency PTI. He also dismissed media reports citing technical glitches in the newly introduced system as "far from facts." In recent years, CBSE has generally announced Class 12 results in the second week of May.

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, following which evaluation and result processing began.

Passing Marks Required

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks overall, as well as separately in theory and practical exams, to pass.

Grace Marks Policy

Students who fall short of the passing mark by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks. In certain cases, compensatory marks are also given if there are errors in the question paper, such as misprints or incorrect options.

Past Year Pass Percentages

Here's a look at Class 12 pass percentages over the past six years:

2025: 88.39%

2024: 87.98%

2023: 87.33%

2022: 92.71%

2021: 99.37%

2020: 88.78%

Official Websites to Check Results

Steps to Check Marksheet via Official Website

Visit the official CBSE results portal results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026".

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.

Check Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in DigiLocker under the "Issued Documents" section once results are declared.

Visit the DigiLocker CBSE portal cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result" under "CBSE XIIth Result 2026".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Students without an APAAR ID can create an account using their school code, roll number, and a 6-digit access code.