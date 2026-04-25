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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

CBSE Result 2026: According to reports, the new digital evaluation process can shift the CBSE Class 12 result announcement date forward.

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Last Year, the senior secondary results were declared on May 13.
Education Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for Class 12 board candidates soon on its official websites. The Class 12 board examinations were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. With the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced this year to check answer sheets digitally, the board aims to make the evaluation process faster, more accurate, and free from manual errors.

According to reports, the new digital evaluation process can shift the CBSE Class 12 result announcement date forward. Class 12 students can also check their CBSE board results on DigiLocker, Umang application, and via SMS to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Official Websites 

Candidates can check the list of official websites to view and downlaod their Class 12 marksheets below.

  1. cbse.gov.in 
  2. results.cbse.nic.in
  3. cbseresults.nic.in

The board released the CBSE Class 10 result on April 15, 2026, for 24,71,777 candidates who had appeared for the examination. A total of 23,16,008 students passed the secondary school examination 2026.

Steps To Check Class 12 Marksheet On DigiLocker

Here is a step-by-step guide for senior secondary students to check their scorecards on DigiLocker.

  • Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number
  • Go to the "Education" section on the dashboard and select "Central Board of Secondary Education"
  • Select 'Class XII Marksheet' 
  • Enter your roll number and others details
  • Click on submit

Students can download their senior school certificate results and keep it safe for future use. 

Last Year, the senior secondary results were declared on May 13. The overall pass percentage stood at 88.39%. 

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