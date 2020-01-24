CBSE To Begin CTET 2020 Application Process Today

CTET 2020: CBSE will begin application for CTET July 2020 today

CTET 2020 registration will begin today for the July exam. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to ascertain eligibility of teachers for primary classes, i.e. Classes 1 to 8. The exam is held for two papers where paper I is directed at teachers of classes 1 to 5 and paper II is for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

The application process will begin today on the official website, 'ctet.nic.in'. CBSE will close the application window on February 24. Applicants will be allowed to pay application fee till February 27, 2020.

Candidates who apply for only one paper, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 500 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons. For candidates who apply to appear for both papers, the application fee is Rs. 1200 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 600 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons.

After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make any corrections in their application form from March 17 to March 24. The CTET admit cards will be released in the third week of June, 2020.

The examination will be held on July 5, 2019. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi.

CBSE holds CTET exam twice a year - once in July and again in December. The result for CTET December 2019 was released on December 28, 2019. A total of 24,05,145 teachers took the exam and 5,42,285 of them or 22.55 per cent qualified in the exam. CTET certificates are valid for seven years.

