CTET 2020 Application Date Extended; Exam In July

CTET 2020: CBSE has extended last date to apply for CTET July 2020 exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for CTET July 2020 exam. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is held to determine eligibility of primary and upper-primary teachers.

Initially, the CTET 2020 application process was scheduled to conclude on February 24, 2020 but the date has been now extended to March. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for CTET till March 2.

The last date to pay application fee has also been extended to March 5, 2020. Candidates must submit the application fee by 3:30 pm on March 5.

The 14th edition of CTET exam will be held on July 5. The test will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi.

The exam will be held for two papers where paper I will be for primary classes (class 1 to 5) and paper II will be for upper primary classes (class 6 to 8).

CBSE holds CTET exam twice a year - once in July and again in December. The result for CTET December 2019 was released on December 28, 2019. A total of 24,05,145 teachers took the exam and 5,42,285 of them or 22.55 per cent qualified in the exam. CTET certificates are valid for seven years.

