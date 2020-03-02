CBSE Extends CTET Registration Deadline. Check New Dates Here

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2020 examination on July 5, 2020 (Sunday).

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the officiating agency of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), has extended the registration deadline for the second time. The application forms can be filled till March 9 now, according to a statement from the CBSE. Eligible candidates will be allowed to pay their examination fees till March 13, 2020. The Board will conduct the CTET 2020 examination on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). The test will be conducted in 112 cities all over the country.

Initially, the CTET 2020 application process was scheduled to conclude on February 24, 2020 but the date was then extended to March 2.

The online application process for CTET July 2020 examination started from January 24, 2020.

"It is hereby informed that due to some administrative reasons, the last date for submitting online application is further extended from 02.03.2020 (Monday) to 09.03.2020 (Monday) upto 23:59 Hrs and the fee can be paid upto 13.03.2020 (Friday) till 15:30 Hrs," the CBSE statement regarding CTET date extension said.

The final verification of payment of fee by the candidate can be done upto March 16, 2020 (Monday) till 15:30 Hrs, according to the statement.

The facility of online correction, if any, in the particulars uploaded by the candidate will be available from March 17 to 24 on CTET website at www.ctet.nic.in.

"No correction shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. Further, in case the confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fee, the candidates are advised to approach the Deputy Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10:00 Hrs. To 17:00 Hrs. from 17.03.2020 (Tuesday) to 24.03.2020 (Tuesday) along with the proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment was made through E-Challan for necessary action," the statement added.

The information bulletin containing details of examination, languages, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates are available on CTET official website.

