CTET December 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

CTET December 2024: Steps For Online Registration
- Step 1. Log on to the CTET official website
- Step 2. Go to the link "Apply Online" and open it
- Step 3. Fill in the online application form and note down the Registration No./Application No
- Step 4. Upload the latest scanned photograph and signature
- Step 5. Pay the examination fee via debit/credit card or net banking
- Step 6. Print the confirmation page for your records and future reference
Candidates from the general category will pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper. Those appearing in both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200.
CTET December 2024: Important Dates
- Last Date of Online Application: October 16, 2024
- Date of Examination: December 1, 2024
CTET December 2024: Structure
CTET will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes VI to VIII.
All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be four alternatives for each question, with each question carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.
The CTET exam is applicable to schools of the Central Government and also to schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and the NCT of Delhi.