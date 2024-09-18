CTET December 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

CTET December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started accepting application forms for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 from September 17. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET December 2024: Steps For Online Registration

Step 1. Log on to the CTET official website

Log on to the CTET official website Step 2. Go to the link "Apply Online" and open it

Go to the link "Apply Online" and open it Step 3. Fill in the online application form and note down the Registration No./Application No

Fill in the online application form and note down the Registration No./Application No Step 4. Upload the latest scanned photograph and signature

Upload the latest scanned photograph and signature Step 5. Pay the examination fee via debit/credit card or net banking

Pay the examination fee via debit/credit card or net banking Step 6. Print the confirmation page for your records and future reference

Candidates from the general category will pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper. Those appearing in both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200.

CTET December 2024: Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application: October 16, 2024

Date of Examination: December 1, 2024

CTET December 2024: Structure

CTET will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes VI to VIII.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be four alternatives for each question, with each question carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The CTET exam is applicable to schools of the Central Government and also to schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and the NCT of Delhi.