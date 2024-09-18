Advertisement

CTET December 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

All questions in CTET December 2024 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CTET December 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply
CTET December 2024 will consist of two papers.
CTET December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started accepting application forms for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 from September 17. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET December 2024: Steps For Online Registration

  • Step 1. Log on to the CTET official website
  • Step 2. Go to the link "Apply Online" and open it
  • Step 3. Fill in the online application form and note down the Registration No./Application No
  • Step 4. Upload the latest scanned photograph and signature
  • Step 5. Pay the examination fee via debit/credit card or net banking
  • Step 6. Print the confirmation page for your records and future reference

Candidates from the general category will pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper. Those appearing in both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200.

CTET December 2024: Important Dates

  • Last Date of Online Application: October 16, 2024
  • Date of Examination: December 1, 2024

CTET December 2024: Structure

CTET will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes VI to VIII.

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be four alternatives for each question, with each question carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The CTET exam is applicable to schools of the Central Government and also to schools under the administrative control of the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, and the NCT of Delhi.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CTET, CTET 2024, CTET 2024 Registration Date
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
University Of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission Process For Joint PhD Programme Begins
CTET December 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply
British Academy Invites Applications From Academics For Visiting Fellowships 2025
Next Article
British Academy Invites Applications From Academics For Visiting Fellowships 2025
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com