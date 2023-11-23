CBSE Extends Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Deadline To November 27

CTET 2024: Candidates can submit their application forms on ctet.nic.in.

The registration deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates now have until November 27 to apply by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in, as opposed to the initial deadline of November 23. Applicants in the general or OBC NCL category, taking only one paper, are required to pay Rs 1,000 as the examination fee. For both papers, the fee is Rs 1,200. The fees for candidates who belong to the SC, ST, and differently-abled persons are Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for two.

CBSE is set to conduct the 18th edition of CTET on Sunday, January 21, across 135 cities. The examination, available in 20 languages, will be administered in computer-based test mode (CBT) in two shifts, each lasting 2.5 hours. The first shift starts at 9.30am and concludes at 12pm, while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30pm to 5pm.



CTET January 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Apply Online" link and click to open it.

Complete the Online Application form.

Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Make the Examination Fee payment using debit/credit card or net banking.

Print the Confirmation page for your records and future reference.

Candidates can find detailed information, including syllabus, eligibility criteria, and important dates, in the official notification on the website. Exam city details and admit cards will be released later.