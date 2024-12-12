CTET Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 today, December 12, 2024. The exam has been scheduled for December 14 and 15, therefore, the admit cards are expected to be released on December 12 and 13. The admit cards will comprise information about the exam centre, address, reporting time and other details.



Candidates must carry the CTET admit cards along with a valid ID proof as they will be required to present the same at the exam centre on the day of the exam. Students entering the exam hall will undergo mandatory biometric attendance. In case, any candidate enters the exam hall without marking biometric attendance, his/her result will get cancelled.



CTET 2024 Paper format

CTET December 2024 will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers of classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 will be conducted for teachers of classes 6 to 8. Those wishing to apply for both levels must appear for both papers.

Exam timing:

Morning Shift: Paper 2 from 9.30am to 12 noon

Afternoon Shift: Paper 1 from 2.30pm to 5pm



CTET 2024: Steps to download Admit Card