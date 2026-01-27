CTET 2026 Exam On February 8, CBSE To Release Admit Cards Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 anytime soon. To download the admit card candidates are advised to visit the CTET official website.

The exam for CTET is scheduled for February 8, 2026. The admit card is mandatory and must be carried to the exam centre for entry.

CTET exam to conduct in two sessions on the same day

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5):

For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1-5

Exam Time: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon

Reporting Time: By 7:30 am

Entry Gate Closes: 9:30 am (strictly)

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8):

For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6-8

Exam Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Reporting Time: 12:30 pm

Entry Gate Closes: 2:30 pm (strictly)

Each paper will have 150 multiple choice questions, each worth one mark, and the total duration of the examination is two and a half hours. There will be no negative marking. A major part of the paper will be based on Child Development and Pedagogy. This examination is designed to test teaching skills, understanding of the subject and reading ability.

To qualify in CTET 2026, general category candidates must score at least 60 percent marks i.e. 90 marks out of 150. The minimum marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD categories is 55 percent i.e. 82 marks out of 150.

To download CTET Admit Card 2026, candidates visit ctet.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, click on the link "CTET 2026 Admit Card" and enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

After submission the admit card will appear on the screen. Download it, take a clear printout and check all the details like name, exam centre, date and shift carefully.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for complete details on CTET Admit Card.