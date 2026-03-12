CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Direct Link To Check, Steps To Raise Objections

CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key (OUT) Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the February session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates can access the answer key on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To check and download the answer key PDF, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format.

CTET Answer Key 2026: Steps To Download PDF

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link titled "CTET Feb-2026 Key Challenge / Scanned Images of OMR" on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Once the details are submitted, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Steps To Challenge CTET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections against the provisional answer key:

Select the question you want to challenge.

Provide an appropriate reason and attach supporting documents.

Pay the required fee and click on the submit button.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key must submit valid proof and supporting arguments. An expert panel will review the objections submitted by candidates. The final answer key will be released after incorporating any necessary changes.

The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key and is likely to be announced by the end of this month. Candidates must secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify.

However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled categories are eligible for a 5 per cent relaxation in the qualifying marks.

For further details and the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.