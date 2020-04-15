Decision On Fresh Dates For Postponed Exams, Interviews After May 3: UPSC

UPSC will decide on fresh dates for postponed exams, interviews after May 3

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will decide on fresh dates for all postponed exams and interviews after May 3, 2020. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Commission held today, i.e. April 15, to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission, in view of the prevailing lockdown norms, had decided to meet periodically and assess the situation to arrive upon a date for all the examinations and interviews for which candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services 2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown.

The Commission had announced the dates for Civil Services 2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations before the lockdown, and any rescheduling in these examinations will be notified by the Commission on its official website.

The Commission has already released the notice for deferment of Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020.

The examination dates for CAPF Exam 2020 will be notified by UPSC on the website. The National Defence Academy (NDA I) Examination has already been postponed until further notice. The Commission will notify any decision on the NDA II examination on June 10, 2020.

UPSC Chairman and members also decided to voluntarily forego 30% of the basic pay received by them from the Commission for a period of one year with effect from April 2020. In addition, all officers and staff members have volunteered to contribute one-day salary to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund).

