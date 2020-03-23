UPSC Defers Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Notification

The exam details will be notified on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the application process for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service exam which was scheduled to begin on March 25. "IES / ISS Examination-2020, scheduled to be notified on 25/03/2020, has been deferred till further notice," the UPSC has said.

The Commission has, however, not notified about any change in exam dates. As per the exam calendar shared by the UPSC, the exams will begin on June 26 and will be held for three days.

The 2019 edition of the exam was announced on March 20 and the exam had begun on June 28. The final result was announced on January 10, 2020. A total of 64 candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment.

In 2019, Anshuman Kamila had topped the Indian Economic Service exam and Harshit Agarwal had topped the Indian Statistical Service exam.

After the Commission notifies the exam, application process will begin. After the applications are received by the UPSC, candidates will be allowed one-time chance to cancel their candidature for the exam by withdrawing the application. The facility to withdraw applications will begin at least a week after the application process closes.

The exam details will be notified on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also cancelled the interview for Civil Services (main) exam. The interview or the personality test had started in February and was scheduled till April.

