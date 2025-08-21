First Image Of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta After Attack, Meets BJP MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met all seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers at her official residence on Friday, a day after she was attacked by a man during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme.

Images accessed by NDTV showed Ms Gupta with all the MPs at her official residence in Civil Lines, where she was slapped, pushed and her hair was pulled by a man from Gujarat's Rajkot. According to the police, accused Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai said he attacked the Chief Minister after she allegedly ignored his appeals against removing stray dogs from the Capital.

The attack took place at around 8.15am on Thursday. The accused was overpowered and arrested on the spot. Later, he was booked under various charges, including attempt to murder.

Sources said the accused came to Delhi two days ago and stayed in north Delhi's Civil Lines. CCTV footage showed the accused had recced the Chief Minister's ancestral residence in Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday.

The accused's mother said he was upset over the Supreme Court's recent ruling to round up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and shift them to shelters. "My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," Sakriya's mother Bhanu told reporters.

Following the attack, the Chief Minister was attended by doctors and underwent MLC (medico legal case) examination, officials said. Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma said Ms Gupta sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder and head.

The Chief Minister's Office termed the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". In a post on X, she said: "Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength."

Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside Ms Gupta's residence and her security cover is expected to undergo major changes in the wake of the attack, sources said.