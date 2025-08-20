Video: Day Before Assault, Rekha Gupta Attacker Visited Her Ancestral House

The accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recced her ancestral residence in Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday, CCTV footage showed on Wednesday.

A three minute-eight second video shows the accused, who was later identified as Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot in Gujarat, paying money to a rickshaw puller who presumably brought him outside the Chief Minister's residence.

Khimjibhai is also seen speaking to the rickshaw puller before the latter leaves the spot. The accused is then seen making a call on his mobile phone. As he disconnects the call, he browses his mobile phone. He also appears to be making a video of the area before entering the premises and speaking to a person stationed at the gate.