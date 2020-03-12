Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam Details On March 25

UPSC: Application process for IES/ISS exams will be held from March 25 to April 13.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service exams on March 25. The application process for the exams will also begin the same day. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the UPSC can fill and submit their applications at the official website of the Commission (upsc.gov.in) till April 13.

As per the exam calendar shared by the UPSC, the exams will begin on June 26 and will be held for three days.

As it does for other exams, the UPSC will allow IES/ ISS exam candidates to withdraw their applications if in case they do not wish to appear for the exam. The facility to withdraw applications will begin at least a week after the application process closes.

The 2019 edition of the exam was announced on March 20 and the exam had begun on June 28. The final result was announced on January 10, 2020. A total of 64 candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment. Anshuman Kamila had topped the Indian Economic Service exam and Harshit Agarwal had topped the Indian Statistical Service exam.

The UPSC also has the provision of disclosing the marks of non-recommended candidates. Candidates, who wish to disclose their marks to other recruiters in case they do not get selected, have to mention it in the application form. UPSC considers such candidates as good employable candidates. "Appearing in the Interview (the final stage of the Commission's examinations) indicates itself about the skill level and capabilities of such candidates," it had said during the launch of this scheme.

