Odia Boy Anshuman Kamila Tops IES. 'Attaboy!' Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Odia Boy Anshuman Kamila Tops Indian Economic Service Exam

Odia boy Anshuman Kamila has topped the prestigious Indian Economic Service exam 2019. The result of this exam along with Indian Statistical Service exam was announced on January 10. Anshuman Kamila is among the 32 candidates who have recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Indian Economic Service. 32 candidates have also been recommended for the Indian Statistical Service.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated Anshuman. "Proud and Happy to know that Odia boy Shri Anshuman Kamila has topped the UPSC Indian Economic Service Examination 2019!," he has tweeted.

Anshuman, who is the son of former Post Master General of Odisha Shri Santosh Kamila and Smt. Mitalli Chinnara, Professor in Economics, Utkal University has continued the family tradition of bringing laurels to the State.

Anshuman is the son of former Post Master General of Odisha Santosh Kamila and Professor in Economics, Utkal University, Mitalli Chinnara. His mother is also a renowned singer in the state.

He has pursued M.Phil in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and is currently employed at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Indian Economic Service or IES exam, as it is commonly referred to, is taken by aspiring Economics postgraduates. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Applied Economics, Business Economics and Econometrics appear for the exam.

Last year 14 candidates were recommended for the service.

