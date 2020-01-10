64 Qualify Indian Economic Service/ Statistical Service Exam 2019

UPSC IES, ISS result is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service exam 2019. A total of 64 candidates, 32 each in each of the services, have qualified the exam. The results have been decided on the basis of the written exam held in June 2019 followed by personality test held in December 2019 and January 2020.

IES/ ISS Final Merit List

This year the Commission has announced 32 vacancies for various posts under the Indian Economic Service and 33 vacancies through the Indian Statistical Service exam. In comparison to last year, the vacancy number has increased by 41%.

Indian Economic Service or IES exam, as it is commonly referred to, is taken by aspiring Economics postgraduates. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Applied Economics, Business Economics and Econometrics appear for the exam.

Candidates with Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics take the Indian Statistical Service exam.

In the 2018 exam, 46 candidates were declared to be eligible for the services.

"Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result," said the UPSC in the result notification.

