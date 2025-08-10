Para-Athlete Among 2 Dead After Being Bitten By Rabid Dog In Odisha

A national-level para-athlete has died after being bitten by a rabid dog in Odisha's Bolangir. The dog reportedly went on a biting spree on July 23, attacking six people, including 33-year-old para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria, and some students who were on the way to school.

They were then taken to the Bolangir district headquarters hospital and later referred to Burla.

While four of them recovered, Chhatria and another victim, Hrushikesh Rana, 48, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday.

The Centre last month said that India recorded over 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths in 2024.

According to data shared by Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in the Parliament on July 22, the total number of dog bite cases stood at 37,17,336, while the total 'suspected human rabies deaths' were 54 last year.

He said that municipalities are responsible for controlling the stray dog population, adding that they are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme to regulate their population.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)