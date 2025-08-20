In Ghaziabad, Pet Dog Attacks Woman On Camera, Bites On Leg

A domestic help, waiting for the lift, was bitten by a pet dog in the presence of its owner in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The woman was left howling and crying in pain. The incident, recorded on camera, occurred on Tuesday evening in the posh Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram.

As seen in the CCTV footage, at 7:13 pm, a man, along with a woman, who appears to be his mother, gets into the lift with their pet dog. The woman can be seen gesturing to slap her dog. After 27 seconds, the lift stops and as soon as the doors open, the dog runs out and pounces on a woman waiting for the lift.

As the man comes out, the dog runs towards the staircase before going back inside the lift. The man also boards the lift without offering any help to the injured woman.

The woman inside the lift once again gestures to hit the dog. The man slaps the dog on the head. The woman then moves in front of the dog, blocking his way, ensuring he doesn't run out again as soon as the lift comes to a halt.

In the meantime, the woman limps and cries in pain, as seen in the CCTV footage of the lift lobby. Hearing the barking of a dog and a woman weeping, a neighbour comes out to enquire. The woman picks up her slipper and phones and boards another lift.

Inside the lift, she is seen pressing her thigh and groaning.

The victim has been identified as Kalpana, who works as a house help in CM Tower of the Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram. The man, whose dog attacked the woman, also lives in the same tower.

The incident comes on the heels of an ongoing debate over the Supreme Court's decision to relocate all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR area.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)