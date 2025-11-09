Stray Dogs Bite 40 People In 2 Days In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh District

Stray dogs have bitten at least 40 persons over two days in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, including 35 attacks by just two canines, officials said on Saturday.

The Patera primary health centre received 25 dog bite cases on Friday and Saturday, said block medical officer Dr Ashok Badoniya, adding that all patients had been targeted apparently by one dog.

Batiyagarh block medical officer Dr BM Pant said a single dog bit 10 persons.

Five more individuals underwent treatment at the district hospital in Damoh after being bitten by stray dogs in the city, officials said.

Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar told PTI that he has directed officials in the district to take "immediate steps to catch stray dogs".

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas -- educational centres, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations -- and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

