UPSC Postpones Recruitment Activities

UPSC has postponed several recruitment activities scheduled in upcoming weeks

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred uploading of advertisements of posts under Direct Recruitment scheme which were advertised in the employment news released on March 28, 2020. The Commission says that the advertisement and application link for the said recruitment will not be activated on the official website.

The Commission had released recruitment notice for 5 posts falling under Direct Recruitment in the employment news on March 28, 2020. The Commission has, however, deferred the uploading of advertisement on its website. The new date will be announced at a later date.

The decision comes in the view of 'the prevailing circumstances and the shutdown of Delhi and other Districts/ States for preventing the spread of COVID19'.

UPSC has also deferred interview processes for several recruitment in view of the restrictions due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Candidates can check the full list of recruitment interview that have been deferred on the official UPSC website. The new dates would be announced in due course of time.

Some of the posts for which the interview process has been deferred include Scientist-B, Administrative Officer in Ministry of Agriculture, Assistant Professor etc.

Earlier, UPSC had announced postponement of the NDA (I) 2020 exam and had also postponed the Civil Services Main exam interview which would, otherwise have started on March 23.

