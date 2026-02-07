Current Affairs This Week: Key Updates For UPSC Aspirants

Current Affairs 2026: Weekly current affairs form an essential part of UPSC preparation, as the exam increasingly focuses on governance, policy developments, institutional updates, and national security. This week's highlights cover key constitutional appointments, labour reforms, defence advancements, environmental regulation, global payment linkages, internal security findings, and changes in international mobility rules.

Kuki-Zo Body Declares Social Boycott Of MLAs Who Joined Manipur Government

A day after the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led BJP government assumed office following the withdrawal of President's Rule in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the top body of the tribal community, on Thursday declared a social boycott of all Kuki-Zo MLAs who participated in its formation.

Three of the ten MLAs belong to the Kuki-Zo community Nemcha Kipgen, LM Khaute, and Ngursanglur Sanate have so far been involved in the government formation process.

Of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly, seven, including Kipgen, Khaute and Sanate, belong to the BJP, while the remaining three are affiliated with local Kuki-Zo organisations.

PM Modi To Begin Two-Day Malaysia Visit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, marking a key step in advancing India-Malaysia relations. Invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the visit will review the full range of bilateral ties and inject new momentum into the countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Balance Studies, Build Skills: PM Modi's Advice To Students On Gaming As A Career

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing students on balancing academics with personal interests at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, spoke about gaming as a serious pursuit, emphasising the need for discipline, creativity and responsible use of technology.

Responding to a question on managing studies alongside hobbies like gaming - and how to assess whether one is moving in the right direction - the Prime Minister highlighted how success can gradually change perceptions, even within families.

Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can't Make Senior India Debut Yet, Despite His 175 In U19 World Cup Final

The dust has barely settled at Harare Sports Club, yet Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final against England is still reverberating through the cricketing world. At just 14, the Bihar batter smashed 15 sixes and shredded records, prompting fans to ask why someone dominating top young talent-and scoring IPL hundreds-isn't in the senior Indian team. The reason is simple: an ICC rule. Under the ICC Minimum Age Policy introduced in 2020, a player must be at least 15 to play international cricket, making Suryavanshi ineligible for now.