Current Affairs This Week (Dec 27-Nov 3): Key Updates For UPSC Aspirants

Current Affairs 2026: Weekly current affairs form an essential part of UPSC preparation, as the exam increasingly focuses on governance, policy developments, institutional updates, and national security. This week's highlights cover key constitutional appointments, labour reforms, defence advancements, environmental regulation, global payment linkages, internal security findings, and changes in international mobility rules.

What Lies Ahead for Venezuela After Maduro's Arrest? Five Possible Outcomes

1. Trump claims success and disengages

2. Mass uprising ends Chavismo

3. US intensifies intervention to back opposition

4. US-led transitional administration

5. Prolonged hybrid conflict and controlled instability

International Relations, Latin America, Regime Change, US Foreign Policy, Political Stability, Geopolitics, Hybrid Warfare

Power Banks Banned for Use During Flights Under New Aviation Safety Rules

India has tightened aviation safety norms, prohibiting the use of power banks for charging devices during flights due to fire risks linked to lithium batteries.

Aviation Safety, DGCA, Disaster Management, Internal Security, Public Safety Regulations, Technology Risks

India's First Government AI Clinic Launched to Transform Public Healthcare

India has inaugurated its first government-run AI clinic in Greater Noida to enable early disease detection using artificial intelligence and genetic screening.

Health Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, Biotechnology, Public Healthcare, Science & Technology, Governance Innovation

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Reaches Over 62% of Annual Target by November

Government data shows India's fiscal deficit has crossed 62% of the full-year budget estimate within the first eight months of FY 2025-26.

Public Finance, Fiscal Policy, Budget Management, Macroeconomics, Economic Governance, FRBM Act

Army Permits Instagram Access for Monitoring, Posting Still Restricted

The Indian Army has allowed personnel to access Instagram only for viewing and reporting purposes, while strict restrictions on engagement remain.

Internal Security, Cyber Security, Armed Forces Discipline, Social Media Governance, Information Warfare

Delhi Government Denies Assigning Teachers Stray Dog Census Duties

The Delhi government clarified that teachers have not been directed to count or manage stray dogs, countering misinterpretations of official circulars.

Urban Governance, Animal Welfare, Judiciary-Executive Relations, Education Administration, Public Policy, Federal Governance

Citizens In 19 States Can Now Download Digital, Valid Land Records At Home

Citizens in 19 states can now download digitally signed, legally valid land records from home, and banks in 406 districts can verify mortgages online, significantly speeding up credit access, according to the government.

The Department of Land Resources has achieved near-total saturation in the core components of land record digitisation, effectively shifting land administration from "in-line" to "online".