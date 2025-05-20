UPSC Prelims 2025: High-Yield Topics For General Studies Paper 1

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. High-yield areas include history, geography, polity, economy, and science. ISRO's SpaDeX mission and scramjet tests highlight India's tech progress. Understanding economic policies and historical events is crucial for success.

With just a few days to go for the UPSC Prelims 2025, aspirants are gearing up to tackle the vast syllabus, strategically focusing on high-yield topics that can make a significant difference in their scores. Given the exam's competitive nature, it's crucial to prioritise areas that have consistently seen repeated questions or have been in the news recently. For General Studies Paper 1, key areas to focus on include history, geography, polity, economy, science & technology, and environment.

So here are high-yield topics for General Studies Paper 1.

Current Affairs:

1. AI Action Summit 2025: Held in Paris and co-chaired by India and France, the summit addressed AI governance, ethics, and global cooperation, emphasising responsible AI development.

2. Expo 2025 Osaka: Japan hosts Expo 2025 in Osaka with the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", focusing on innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.

3. 144th IOC Session: Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe became the first woman and African elected as IOC President during the 144th session in Greece, marking historic leadership.

4. Malian Protests 2025: Mass protests erupted in Mali against President Goita's regime, demanding democratic reforms and opposing the dissolution of political parties.

5. National Geospatial Mission: India launched the National Geospatial Mission to modernise land records and enhance urban planning, leveraging geospatial data for efficient infrastructure development.

Other important current affairs topics are India-Pakistan Tensions, India-Myanmar Border Fencing, the G20 Summit on Digital Economy, the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement, ISRO's Mars Mission (Mangal-3), the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), India's Electricity Demand Projections, Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024, and the Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Science & Technology:

1. ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's SpaDeX mission successfully demonstrated autonomous satellite docking, a critical step towards establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and advancing future crewed space missions.

2. International Year of Quantum Science and Technology: The United Nations declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology to highlight quantum advancements and promote global awareness of its transformative potential.

3. Scramjet Engine Ground Test: India conducted a successful ground test of its scramjet engine, marking a significant milestone in developing hypersonic missiles capable of speeds exceeding Mach 5.

4. IIT Delhi's 'Jigyasa' Initiative: IIT Delhi launched the 'Jigyasa' outreach program to bridge the gap between scientific research and the public, fostering scientific curiosity and understanding nationwide.

5. ISRO's Space 'Dogfight' Experiment: ISRO performed a high-speed satellite rendezvous, showcasing advanced orbital control and reinforcing India's capabilities in space security and future defense applications.

Environment:

1. Environmental Monitoring: Environmental DNA (eDNA) is revolutionizing biodiversity mapping by identifying endangered species through genetic traces in water and soil.

2. Speciation and Ecosystems: Sympatric Speciation explains species evolution without geographic separation, while Woody Encroachment highlights how trees invading grasslands disrupt native herbivore habitats.

3. Climate Innovations: Concepts like Teal Carbon in estuarine ecosystems and Glacial Geoengineering using reflective covers aim to combat climate change and glacier melt.

4. Pollution and Health Risks: Toxic pollutants like Trichloroethylene and Perchloroethylene in groundwater and overexposure to Silicon Dioxide in mining pose serious health threats, including cancer and silicosis.

5. Sustainable Technology: Initiatives like the Green Tug Transition Programme, Direct Air Capture systems, and monitoring phenomena like Atmospheric Rivers and Ringwoodite Oceans represent India's strides in climate resilience and innovation.

Additionally, familiarizing yourself with important new climate terms can also be highly beneficial for UPSC Prelims 2025.

Economics:

1. Understanding the basics of economy and economic growth, including macro and microeconomics, is crucial.

2. Fiscal and monetary policies, including government borrowings and RBI's role in inflation control, play a significant role in shaping the economy.

3. The banking and financial system, comprising NBFC regulations and digital currencies, is vital for economic stability.

4. India's foreign trade and balance of payments are influenced by FDI, FPI, and trade relations.

5. Agricultural policies, including MSP and Kisan Credit Card, impact the economy and farmers' livelihoods.

6. Global economic institutions like IMF, AIIB, and WTO, as well as frameworks like G20, shape international economic cooperation and policy.

History:

For the UPSC Prelims 2025, important history topics include Ancient Indian History (Indus Valley Civilisation, Vedic Age, Buddhism, Mauryan Empire), Mediaeval Indian History (Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire, Bhakti & Sufi Movements), and Modern Indian History (British rule, Indian National Movement, Revolt of 1857). Additionally, art and culture and Indian history are crucial, including topics like Mauryan Pillar Inscriptions, Temple Architecture, and Sangam Literature.

Polity and Governance:

Recent developments in Indian polity include the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling on the Governor's assent to state bills, emphasizing constitutional procedures. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, now the UWMEED Act, introduces reforms for inclusive management of waqf properties. The Immigration & Foreigners Act, 2025, updates immigration regulations. Initiatives like the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) assess local governance. Electoral reforms enhance accessibility through home voting for PwDs and the elderly, and Braille signage on EVMs. Digital governance advances with the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) and the Copenhagen Framework on Citizen Data. The Aadhaar Authentication Rules, 2025, further streamline identity verification processes.

These topics are crucial for understanding the evolving landscape of Indian governance and are significant for UPSC Prelims 2025 preparation.

Geography:

For UPSC Prelims 2025, focus on geography topics including physical geography (geomorphology, climatology, oceanography), Indian geography (physiography, drainage, climate), and human and economic geography (population, agriculture, resources). Important map topics include India's states, cities, rivers, and protected areas. Stay updated on current affairs like climate change, natural disasters, and global events. Practice map-based questions for better scores.