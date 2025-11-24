Current Affairs This Week (Nov 21-24): Key Updates For UPSC Aspirants

Current Affairs 2025: Weekly current affairs form an essential part of UPSC preparation, as the exam increasingly focuses on governance, policy developments, institutional updates, and national security. This week's highlights cover key constitutional appointments, labour reforms, defence advancements, environmental regulation, global payment linkages, internal security findings, and changes in international mobility rules.

Surya Kant Sworn In As The 53rd Chief Justice of India



Justice Surya Kant, known for his contribution to several significant Supreme Court judgments, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice B.R. Gavai. His tenure will continue until 9 February 2027, when he retires at the age of 65. Born on 10 February 1962 in Hisar, Haryana, he completed his graduation from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, and obtained his law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

UPSC relevance: Constitutional bodies, judiciary, CJI appointment and tenure (Articles 124-126).

Annual Health Check-Ups Made Mandatory For Workers Above 40

The Government of India has implemented a major labour reform by bringing the four unified labour codes into effect, merging 29 previous laws. Under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, employers are now required to provide free annual medical check-ups for all workers above 40 years of age. This marks an important shift towards preventive healthcare and workplace safety.

UPSC relevance: Labour reforms, Social Justice, OSH Code, worker welfare.

Indian Navy To Commission Indigenous Anti-Submarine Vessel ‘Mahe'

The Indian Navy will commission ‘Mahe,' the first vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard on November 24. The vessel strengthens coastal defence capabilities with improved manoeuvrability and modern anti-submarine features.

UPSC relevance: Defence indigenisation, coastal security, naval capabilities.

GRAP Enforcement In Delhi: Fines Cross ₹84 Crore In One Month

Between October 14 and November 18, during GRAP Stages 1 and 2, Delhi Traffic Police issued 84,981 challans worth ₹84.98 crore for violations linked to Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. The Western Range issued the highest number of challans, followed by the Southern and New Delhi Ranges. The enforcement aims to improve compliance during high-pollution periods.

UPSC relevance: Air pollution, GRAP stages, urban environmental regulation.

RBI Announces Interlinking Of UPI With Europe's TIPS

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the upcoming interoperability between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the EU's TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system. The linkage aims to enable faster and low-cost cross-border transactions between India and the Eurozone.

UPSC relevance: Digital payments, global fintech cooperation, RBI initiatives.

Delhi Blast Case: Flour Mill Used To Make Explosives, Says Probe

In the probe into the November 10 Red Fort blast, investigators found that co-accused Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie allegedly used a flour mill at his rented accommodation in Faridabad to process chemicals for explosive devices. A flour mill, electronic equipment, and almost 360 kg of ammonium nitrate were seized. Ganaie, a resident of Pulwama, has been arrested.

UPSC relevance: Internal security, terror modules, explosive precursors.

US Immigration Fees To Rise From 2026

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced that immigration and border control fees will increase from January 1, 2026, under changes introduced through HR-1 (One Big Beautiful Bill). Fees applicable to EVUS, ESTA, and temporary parole admissions will be revised. Indian travellers may see a moderate rise in travel-related costs.

UPSC relevance: International relations, mobility rules, diaspora issues.