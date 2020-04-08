UPSC Medical Services Notification Postponed

UPSC Medical Services notification deferred in view of COVID-19 lockdown

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has postponed the release of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 notification. The Commission said in a notice published on the official portal (upsc.gov.in) that the process stands deferred till further notice. Before this, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the UPSC had postponed various recruitment processes including NDA examination which was scheduled for April 19.

"Combined Medical Services Exam-2020, scheduled to be notified on 08.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice," UPSC said in the notice released on Wednesday.

The UPSC Medical Services registration was scheduled to end by April 28 for the recruitment exam which was to be held on July 19, 2020.

The UPSC had also deferred the notification of Indian Economic Services / Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2020. The notice was scheduled to be released on March 25.

The Commission has also put recruitment activities related to Civil Services exam 2019 on hold. The interview round was postponed by the UPSC on March 20. "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020 are deferred till further orders," the Commission said in a notice then.

The UPSC had also deferred uploading of advertisements of posts under Direct Recruitment scheme which were advertised in the employment news released on March 28, 2020.

