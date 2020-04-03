UPSC Likely To Defer Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Notification

No official announcement has been made by UPSC regarding postponement.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to postpone the notification release date of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 which was scheduled for April 8. The Commission has postponed many exams due to COVID-19 outbreak. It has postponed all interviews, of direct recruitment, till April 15.

No official announcement has been made by UPSC regarding postponement of Combined Medical Services Exam 2020.

The Commission has also scheduled to release the notification of Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 this month. As per the exam calendar the details of the exam is expected to be released on April 22.

The UPSC has deferred the notification of Indian Economic Services / Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2020. The notice was scheduled to be released on March 25.

Civil Services exam 2019 has also been put on hold. The interview round was postponed by the UPSC on March 20. "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020 are deferred till further orders," the Commission said in a notice.

