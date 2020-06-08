ALIMCO, Uttar Pradesh Announces Jobs For Graduates, Others

A total of 31 vacancies have been announced by ALIMCO.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has invited application from graduates, diploma holders and ITI candidates for recruitment to various posts available at ALIMCO headquarter at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jabalpur, Mohali, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

ALIMCO is a Central Public Sector Undertaking working under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A total of 31 vacancies have been announced by ALIMCO. For few of these posts, prior work experience is also required.

Selection to the posts will be through online or written test or interview/ skill test or both. For few posts candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview.

"The candidates called for the Interview/Skill Test will be reimbursed return rail / bus fare by shortest route on production of proof of journey from their present address to the place of interview as per the rules of the Corporation. No TA will be paid to any candidate for appearing in the written examination," the job notice released by ALIMCO reads.

The applicants should therefore, ensure that their applications must reach ALIMCO Kanpur on or before the prescribed closing date i.e. 13.07.2020, the notice adds.

