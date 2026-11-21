A seven-year-old girl died, and her elder sister fell ill after eating noodles they prepared at home in Rajasthan's Jaipur, with officials suspecting it to be a case of food poisoning.

The incident took place on November 19 when the two sisters, Pihu Kumawat and Divyanshi, cooked noodles while they were alone at home. According to officials, the two fell asleep after eating.

When their mother arrived home around 3 pm, the elder sister, Divyanshi, woke up feeling unwell. But Pihu remained unconscious.

The family rushed the two sisters to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Pihu dead.

Divyanshi underwent treatment and was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

Preliminary investigation suggested food poisoning, but the actual cause of death will be clear in the post-mortem report.

The victim's family has submitted a report to the police, following which the Kardhani police have sent samples of the noodles to the lab for testing.

Officials said that the victim's brother, Govind, had been in the hospital for the past two months due to an illness.

(With inputs from Vinay Tiwari)