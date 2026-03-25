Yogi Government Announces Extra Holiday For Ram Navami, Extends Break To Two Days

In a significant move reflecting public sentiment, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has announced an additional public holiday on March 27, extending the Ram Navami break to two consecutive days.

March 26 had already been declared a holiday for Ram Navami. The decision to add March 27 comes in response to the increasing number of devotees visiting temples across the state during the festival period. Officials said the move aims to ease crowd management and ensure convenience for worshippers.

The Chief Minister approved the extension, reiterating the government's commitment to respecting religious sentiments and facilitating smooth celebrations.

Separately, the High Court has revised its holiday schedule. While courts were initially set to remain closed on March 26, proceedings will now continue as usual on that day. Instead, all courts will observe a holiday on March 27 in view of the festival.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the celebrations. Large gatherings are expected at prominent religious centres such as Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.

Authorities have issued guidelines to police and administrative officials to ensure smooth crowd control and prevent any disruption. Preparations at temples are also underway, with a focus on cleanliness, decoration, enhanced security and facilities for devotees.

A festive atmosphere has already begun to take shape across key religious cities as the state prepares for large-scale Ram Navami observances.