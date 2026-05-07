Delhi High Court Cites Freedom Of Speech, Declines Anil Ambani's Bid For Immediate Restraint On NDTV Articles

In a significant affirmation of press freedom, the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to pass any immediate restraining order against NDTV regarding reports on CBI and ED cases linked to industrialist Anil Ambani. The court observed that issues concerning Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and the fundamental right to freedom of speech require detailed consideration before any judicial curbs are imposed.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to NDTV and other defendants on Ambani's plea seeking an interim injunction in a defamation suit, listing the matter for further hearing in July 2026. Ambani has sought damages of Rs 2.1 crore from the media organisation.

The suit alleges that NDTV and its associated entities carried out a "continuous, unrelenting" campaign by publishing 72 articles over the last eight months, linking Ambani personally to investigations against Reliance ADA Group companies. Ambani's counsel argued that these reports mischaracterised facts-such as the nature of asset attachments and travel restrictions-to cause "unjust gains" and injure his reputation. It was further submitted that the Adani Group now owns a majority stake in NDTV.

However, the court maintained a high threshold for interfering with journalistic output. Justice Prasad remarked during the hearing that there is a distinction between "news and views" and observed that the plaintiff would have to establish that the reports were so incorrect that they warranted an injunction.

Refusing to pass an order on the first date of the hearing, Justice Prasad remarked:

"Article 19(1)(a)... I have passed orders like that [injunction], but not on the first date. I have had at least 8 hearings."

The court indicated that orders restricting publication cannot ordinarily be passed without an exhaustive hearing. While the Bench noted at one stage that there is "some collective responsibility as well," it ultimately reiterated that matters involving curbs on publication engage constitutional free speech protections and require careful examination.

By declining to grant an interim injunction without hearing the media house, the court has underscored the principle that the right to inform the public remains protected under the constitutional framework until the merits of a case are fully evaluated.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)