"Worse Than Delhi": High Court Flags Mumbai Pollution, Raps Authorities

Expressing concerns over rising air pollution in the city during the festive season, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday called it "shocking" that the coastal city is surpassing Delhi in pollution levels.

The court pulled up civic authorities, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the police for failing to implement court directives aimed at controlling air and noise pollution during festivals.

It issued strict directives regarding the bursting of firecrackers in the city. A ban has been imposed on bursting firecrackers on public roads, streets, and footpaths. The BMC Commissioner and the Mumbai Police Commissioner have been directed to file an affidavit detailing the strict enforcement of this order by October 26.

Instructions have also been issued to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for taking action against those who violate the ban. The High Court expressed strong displeasure over the lack of control regarding the bursting of firecrackers on public roads.

According to aqi.in, Mumbai's AQI levels have hovered between 150 and 200 over the past week, which is considered unhealthy.

"No action on the issue of prior permission to use music systems in the processions being obtained, with an undertaking to comply with the decibel limits. Also, burning of firecrackers on busy public streets is not being controlled. There appears to be routine violations of the orders passed by this Court," it observed.

The bench of Justice Girish S Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale observed that Mumbai's geographical advantage was being squandered.

"This is shocking. The city has a sea breeze coming, which has a lot of open spaces, the whole openness of the sea, still we are facing this... You should see to it that Mumbai skies are clear," the bench added.

The Police Commissioner has been directed to convene a meeting with senior officers from all police stations to communicate the details of the ban.

A complete ban has also been mandated on the bursting of firecrackers within 'silence zones' - areas surrounding hospitals, government offices, courts, and schools.

The court also reprimanded the BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for failing to conduct public awareness campaigns regarding the prohibition of bursting firecrackers in public spaces.

Justice Kulkarni questioned how enforcement officers could enjoy a peaceful sleep when lakhs of citizens were suffering through an emergency situation.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to strictly enforce the September 22 order, which mandates that processions using loudspeakers must clearly display the official police permission granted for such use.