Women In Congress Won't Feel Safe: BJP After Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits

Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party and joined Shiv Sena today.

The BJP today said there is "fear" among women after the Congress chose to side with its workers rather than a woman leader who was allegedly abused by them.

Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party after some workers who had misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura and subsequently suspended were reinstated on April 15.

"Priyanka Chaturvedi had to leave the Congress after being abused by her own party workers. Instead of giving her protection, the (Congress) party protected its workers. This has created fear among women across the country seeing this face of the Congress," BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

He added that not just Ms Chaturvedi, other women leaders in the Congress too would not feel safe anymore.

Ms Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena today, in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. After quitting party posts, Ms Chaturvedi earlier in the day sent her resignation to the Congress top brass.

Mr Bhandari also attacked the Congress for routinely claiming that the Ambanis are supporting the BJP.

Against the backdrop of a video showing Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking in support of Congress Mumbai South Lok Sabha candidate Milind Deora, Mr Bhandari said it showed the Congress claim was false.

"We do not understand the connection of the Congress with the Ambanis. They had been claiming that the BJP is a party of traders and businessmen but now the truth has been revealed," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.