Congress's Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Party Day After Tweet Criticising It

Priyanka Chaturvedi was one of the most vocal and known faces of the Congress.

In a huge embarrassment for the Congress in the middle of the national election, its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party last night, a day after going public with her resentment on social media. She was upset with her party bosses for reinstating Congress workers who had been thrown out last year for misbehaving with her. "Lumpen goons" get preference in the Congress over those who had "given their sweat and blood", she wrote in her tweet on Wednesday.

This morning, the news emerged as the missing "INC spokesperson" on her Twitter bio was noticed.

She had earlier retweeted a journalist who commented on an Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter on sacked workers being taken back with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's go-ahead. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Congress general secretary in charge of UP along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," tweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Congress workers were sacked in September after they allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka Chaturvedi while she was addressing a press conference on the Rafale deal at Mathura. The Congress had initially removed them but recently, because of the elections and the apparent need to keep local workers happy, they were taken back.

Their reinstatement was announced in a letter from the UP Congress "disciplinary committee".

"It is expected that you don't do anything to tarnish the party's image," said the letter signed by Fazle Masood of the committee.

Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her dismay to senior leaders but apparently, it didn't help.

One of the Congress's most vocal and known faces, Priyanka Chaturvedi, was viral on social media recently with her parody of a popular TV serial starring actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, a Union Minister who is the BJP's candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Priyanka Chaturvedi was attacking the minister over discrepancies on her official declarations on her educational background.

