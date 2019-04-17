'Goons Get Preference In Congress': Priyanka Chaturvedi Attacks Own Party

Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly expressed her dismay to senior leaders (File)

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi today went public with her resentment of her own party for taking back workers who had been thrown out for misbehaving with her. "Lumpen goons" get preference in the Congress over those who had "given their sweat and blood", she wrote in her tweet.

Priyanka Chaturvedi caused a sensation on social media recently with her parody of a popular TV serial starring actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, a Union Minister who is the BJP's candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she tweeted today.

A few days ago, local Congress leaders had allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka Chaturvedi while she was attending a press conference at Mathura. The Congress had initially removed them but recently, because of the elections and the need for local support, they were reportedly taken back.

The spokesperson retweeted a journalist who commented on an Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter declaring that the workers were being taken back with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's go-ahead. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Congress general secretary in charge of UP, along with Priyanka Gandhi.

"It is expected that you don't do anything to tarnish the party's image," said the letter signed by Fazle Masood of the disciplinary committee of the UP Congress.

