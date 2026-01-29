What Happened When Shashi Tharoor Met Rahul Gandhi. The Inside Story

After weeks of speculation and visible unease within the Congress, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday finally secured a long-sought meeting with the party's top leadership. The nearly two-hour discussion with Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was described by all sides as constructive and positive, signalling an attempt at closing ranks ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly elections.

The meeting took place on Thursday afternoon in Kharge's chamber inside the Parliament House complex. Only the three leaders were present for the duration of the discussion, which lasted for around two hours, according to multiple accounts. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal did not attend the meeting, though sources said he played an important behind-the-scenes role in facilitating the interaction between Tharoor and the party high command.

"I see it in a positive way that one has an opportunity to discuss all issues very cordially and constructively in the spirit of camaraderie, and that's something that's very important in a party. We are all colleagues working together. These are my two leaders, the Congress President on the one hand and the Leader of the Opposition in my own House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha. To have an opportunity to have a very constructive, focused conversation was good. We are moving forward together in a very positive way," Tharoor said after the meeting.

Tharoor also made a point of firmly dismissing speculation that he harboured ambitions to be projected as the Congress' chief ministerial face in Kerala.

"There is no question of that at all. I am not a Chief Minister candidate," he said. "I am an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, and it is my responsibility to protect the interests of the people there in Parliament."

Inside The Meeting

According to party sources, the meeting was sought by Tharoor after a period of growing dissatisfaction over what he believed was a lack of recognition and political space within the party, both in Kerala and at the national level. Tharoor's grievance, sources said, centred on the feeling that his stature and contribution were not being adequately acknowledged, despite his position as a four-time MP and one of the three Congress Working Committee members from the state.

On the other side, the Congress leadership had been uncomfortable with some of Tharoor's recent public statements, particularly on foreign policy, which were seen by sections of the party as straying from the official line. Tharoor had, over the past several weeks, also been noticeably absent from some important party meetings, including a key strategy session on the Kerala Assembly elections.

One moment that particularly rankled, according to sources close to Tharoor, occurred on January 19 at a 'Maha Panchayath' rally in Kochi to felicitate local body election winners. During his address, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged several senior leaders present on the stage but did not mention Tharoor by name, despite his presence on the dais. Tharoor was said to be deeply hurt by the omission.

Sources said all these issues were placed squarely on the table during Thursday's meeting. The discussion, described as "open" and "comprehensive", covered a wide range of subjects, including Tharoor's role within the party, coordination with the Kerala unit, and the need for unity in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Kharge, according to those familiar with the conversation, largely played the role of a mediator, ensuring that both sides had the space to articulate their concerns.

Rahul Gandhi, sources said, sought to reassure Tharoor of his importance to the party and emphasised the need for all senior leaders to work together, particularly in Kerala, where the Congress is hoping to return to power after a decade in opposition.

Post-Meet Reflections

After the meeting, Tharoor reiterated his satisfaction with a post on social media: "I am very satisfied with the meeting," he said. "Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India."

Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India. pic.twitter.com/T5l8jqkhUT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2026

He also shared a photograph from Kharge's chamber showing the three leaders smiling.

Party sources said Kharge and Gandhi "made the time necessary for a thorough discussion", and that there was a clear resolve to move forward together.