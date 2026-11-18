Armed robbers carried out a multi-crore rupee heist in broad daylight at a Senco Jewellers showroom in Bihar's West Champaran district.

Eight robbers arrived at the showroom in Champaran's Bettiah on three motorcycles. Upon entering the showroom, they used weapons to take control of the staff and others present. They tied everyone's hands and confiscated their mobile phones. The criminals gathered everyone in one spot to ensure no one could resist or call for help.

They then began gathering the jewellery kept in the showroom. According to witnesses, two individuals were struck on the head during the incident.

A woman present inside the showroom revealed that, as they were leaving, the robbers remarked, "We will be back; this is a movie."

Upon receiving the information, DIG Harkishore Rai, SP Kumar Gautam, and DSP Ajit Kumar, along with police personnel from several stations, arrived at the scene. Police officials inspected the site and questioned the staff.

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Initial reports suggest that the perpetrators looted jewellery valued at between 30 and 40 crore rupees. However, the exact value of the stolen items is currently being assessed.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. Preliminary assessments suggest that this may be one of the largest robberies in the history of Bettiah.