2 Robberies, 1 Chilling Pattern: Bihar Village Fears "Hair-Chopping" Gang

A wave of fear has gripped Darhar village in Bihar's Darbhanga district after two separate robberies, both carried out similarly and both ending with the hair of women being cut before the culprits fled. The incidents, which took place eight days apart, have fuelled talk of a so-called "Baal Katarva" or hair-chopping gang operating in the area, which falls under the Bahadurpur police station.

The first case was reported on July 8. According to residents, five unidentified men broke into the home of Dr Pawan Kumar Mishra by climbing onto the roof. Inside, they attacked his 22-year-old daughter-in-law, Karishma Devi. The men reportedly tied her hands and feet and injected her in the back, leaving her unconscious. To muffle any sound, the television was turned up loudly while they searched the house.

Over roughly 20 minutes, the intruders broke open two cupboards and made off with Rs 35,000 in cash along with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh. Before leaving, they also cut off the woman's hair. The family only realised what had happened once Karishma Devi was found unconscious.

Just over a week later, a similar incident unfolded in the same village. This time, the target was the home of local teacher Suman Kumar Chaudhary. Robbers broke in and stole valuables, and once again cut the hair of a young girl who had been asleep in the house at the time.

Police, including teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the technical cell, reached the spot soon after being alerted and began investigating.

Investigators have flagged several overlaps between the two break-ins that have deepened suspicion of a single gang at work. Both robberies happened on a Thursday night. Both took place in Darhar village or its surroundings. And in both cases, the intruders cut the victims' hair.

It is now known why the attackers are cutting hair at all. This detail, more than the theft itself, has unsettled residents the most. Police say they are working to establish whether the same group carried out both robberies and what could be driving this unusual behaviour.

The mood in Darhar remains tense. Many residents are staying up through the night to keep watch over their homes, while police have assured the public that the gang will be identified and caught soon.

(With inputs from Pramod Kumar Gupta)