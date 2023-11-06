Watch: Rahul Gandhi Serves Food To Seers, Devotees At Kedarnath Temple

Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi served food and tea to seers and pilgrims at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand this morning. Mr Gandhi, on a three-day Uttarakhand visit, offered prayers at the hill shrine yesterday.

Mr Gandhi was seen serving food with his own hands to the devotees and sadhus queuing up in the temple complex. He bowed and received blessings from a seer, showed an image shared by the Congress.

Earlier in the day, he distributed tea to those waiting in queues outside the temple. The devotees, who were visibly surprised to see such a popular leader in the midst of the public, requested him for selfies and he didn't turn them down.

"Sir, we have seen you on TV, this is the first time we are seeing you in real. Can I take a selfie with you," asked a man as Mr Gandhi handed out tea among the crowd.

Mr Gandhi prayed at the Kedarnath temple and participated in the aarti on Sunday, the Congress said on X, formerly Twitter, sharing pictures of his temple visit. The Congress leader's Kedarnath visit comes ahead of the November 7 elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.