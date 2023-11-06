Watch: Rahul Gandhi Serves Tea To Pilgrims Waiting At Kedarnath Temple

Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi handed out tea to the pilgrims waiting in queues after he offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Mr Gandhi, who began his three-day visit to Uttarakhand yesterday, was seen doing 'chai sewa' - offering tea to the pilgrims awaiting their turn to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

Devotees, who were visibly surprised to see such a popular leader interact with the public, requested him for selfies and he didn't turn them down.

"Sir, we have seen you on TV, this is the first time we are seeing you in real. Can I take a selfie with you," asked a man as Mr Gandhi distributed tea among the crowd.

Mr Gandhi prayed at the Kedarnath temple and participated in the aarti on Sunday, the Congress said on X, formerly Twitter, sharing pictures of his temple visit. The Congress leader's Kedarnath visit comes ahead of the November 7 elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.