Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' On August 28: K C Venugopal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sitamarhi on August 28, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

He said Yadav's participation in the yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders will further strengthen the "mass movement against vote theft".

"Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and President of Samajwadi Party Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji will join the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sitamarhi, Bihar on 28 August," K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Akhilesh ji's joining this yatra being led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav ji and senior leaders of INDIA bloc will further strengthen our mass movement against vote theft!" he said.

Wednesday was a break day in the yatra and it will again start from Nalanda on Thursday.

The yatra, which began on Sunday from Sasaram and reached Nalanda on Tuesday, is being undertaken in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

It will also pass through Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.

