Publisher Arrested In Tamil Nadu Library Books Procurement Scam

R Mohan, proprietor of Akal Vizhakku Publishers, has been arrested by the Vigilance Department following searches at seven locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for the Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore.

The Vigilance Department has named him and several officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore in the FIR.

The FIR alleges that officials of the three libraries colluded with Mohan and certain unidentified publishers to facilitate the procurement of books that were not eligible for inclusion in public libraries.

It also added that books supplied by the two publishers were examined.

R Mohan had reportedly created books under the names of fictitious authors, using information sourced from websites and online platforms, including ChatGPT. The content was found to be vague, irrelevant, misleading and of little or no value.

The FIR alleges that the Coordination Committee added books not advised by the Recommendation Committee. The additions were allegedly made without its knowledge, and remained unrecorded.

The Committee had recommended approximately 26,000 books. The Vigilance officers, however, alleged that books were subsequently added in violation of the prescribed procedure.

The investigation found that R Mohan was operating both Akal Vizhakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications from the same address. Purchase orders for 1,857 books were issued to the two publishers on February 14 and February 13 and the books were received on February 25 and March 19.

The FIR further alleges that public funds were used to procure books that carried names of fake authors, contained copied material from other works and were unsuitable for public libraries.

The Vigilance investigation has also revealed that books from Akal Vizhakku and Phoenix Publications were procured for libraries beyond the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam.

A total of Rs 174,01,162 was allegedly paid to the publisher.

The agency is now investigating whether other publishers were also involved in supplying similar books to public libraries.

The FIR says the prescribed transparent procurement procedure was not followed and alleges criminal conspiracy between public library officials, Mohan and unidentified publishers.

The offences mentioned in the FIR include criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, fabrication of documents, criminal misconduct by public servants and offences under the Copyright Act.

Earlier today, Vigilance officials conducted searches at seven locations, including the residence of Mohan, which also functions as the office of Akal Vizhakku Publishers. Following the searches, Mohan was arrested.

The development comes after five library officials were placed under suspension following the registration of the DVAC case on November 15.

How The Controversy Unfolded

Nov 6

Renowned Tamil novelist Perumal Murugan flagged alleged irregularities in the procurement of books after visiting the recently inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore. More than 1,800 books had factual errors, false history, dubious authored books and Ai generated content.

The issue triggered a major political controversy. Chief Minister Vijay blamed the previous DMK regime for the alleged irregularities and thanked Perumal Murugan for bringing the issue to light.

The DMK rejected the allegations and countered that the present TVK government had procured the books.

The School Education Department subsequently lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

Nov 7

School Education Minister Raj Mohan addressed the media and described the alleged irregularities as an "AI scam", accusing the previous DMK regime.

He also alleged that irregularities were not confined to Periyar Arivulagam and had occurred in several other libraries, including libraries awaiting inauguration. He announced that a detailed audit would be conducted.

The DMK also wrote to the Vigilance seeking investigation into the alleged irregularities in book procurement.

Nov 9

The Vigilance collected documents related to book procurement from the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Nov 10

The Vigilance conducted searches at the Periyar Library and Knowledge Centre in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the order issued for procuring books from the publishers for a public library in Tiruchy, which is yet to be inaugurated.

Nov 11

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to register an FIR and freeze the bank accounts of Akal Vizhakku Publications.

The directions came while the court was hearing a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with a 2024 order that called for transparency in the procurement of books for libraries.

Nov 15

The Vigilance registered an FIR into the alleged irregularities in book procurement.

Five library officials were placed under suspension.

Nov 16

The Vigilance conducted searches at seven locations, including the residence-cum-office of Akal Vizhakku Publishers proprietor R Mohan.

Following the searches, Mohan was arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is continuing, with the Vigilance examining the possible involvement of other publishers and the extent of alleged irregularities in book procurement across public libraries.