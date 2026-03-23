Video: Priests Drag, Punch Devotees Inside Temple In Kolhapur

People usually visit temples for peace and calm, but a tense scene unfolded at Maharashtra's Jyotiba Temple in Kolhapur when a video emerged showing priests assaulting devotees during morning rituals.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a disturbing scene inside the temple premises, where around 15 to 20 priests are seen punching, kicking, and even using coconuts to hit devotees.

The incident took place on Sunday between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm during the traditional Sasanathi Pradakshina and Aarti.

According to the temple administration, the fight began after a small group of devotees allegedly behaved in an unruly manner. The trust claims these individuals disrupted the Aarti, ignored repeated warnings, and threw Gulal at the priests. Some priests also said their traditional turbans were knocked off in the chaos.

As the situation spiralled out of control, the priests reportedly dragged the accused devotees through the temple complex. The video shows people trying to run away in panic, only to be chased down and brought back before being beaten again.

While the temple authorities maintain that they tried to de-escalate the situation through dialogue before the physical clash, the scale of the retaliation has drawn heavy criticism from the public and local activists.

The Kolhapur Police have launched an investigation after the video surfaced online. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to identify everyone involved and to determine whether the priests used excessive force.

While the temple committee insists the priests acted to protect the sanctity of the ritual from "hooliganism," police officials are looking into all angles.