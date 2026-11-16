Video: Men On Bike Chase Lion On Motorcycles At Gujarat Safari Park

Three outsources forest staff officials were relieved of their after a video purportedly showing them chasing a lion on a motorcycle at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat's Amreli district went viral on social media, an official said on Sunday.

"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told news agency PTI.

A video showed men on bikes with the lion scampering around, with some pointing out that the animal was being harassed.

In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya, PTI reported, said the video was recorded during the Diwali festival. He, however, denied that the lion was harassed, adding that the officials were directing the animal towards an enclosure.

Ambardi Safari Park where the lion was allegedly harassed

"The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5 pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area called a kraal. The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it towards the enclosure. There was no intention to harass the animal," Vaniya said.

Ambardi Safari Park witnessed heavy tourist rush this season, and the forest staff worked continuously for 12 hours to ensure smooth management during the vacation period, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

