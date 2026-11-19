A lion died after falling into a farm well in Jira village under the Dalkhaniya range of Gujarat's Amreli district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on agricultural land owned by a local farmer in Dhari taluka. Although the well had a parapet wall, the animal fell into the water and drowned.

After being alerted by villagers, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to retrieve the carcass from the well.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the lion died due to drowning, with no signs of foul play or poaching.

The incident highlights the continuing threat posed by open and inadequately secured farm wells to Asiatic lions that frequently move through agricultural and revenue areas around the Gir landscape.

Similar incidents have been reported in the region in recent years. In January 2023, an adult lion and lioness drowned after falling into an open well in the Tulsishyam range of the Gir (East) forest division. Around the same time, another lion was rescued from a well in the Dalkhaniya range.

Earlier this year, three lion cubs died in separate incidents across Amreli district on a single day, including within the Dalkhaniya range.

The Gujarat Forest Department has built parapet walls around thousands of agricultural wells across Amreli and Gir Somnath districts to prevent such accidents. However, the latest incident has renewed calls for stronger safeguards, including protective grills over wells, to prevent wildlife fatalities.