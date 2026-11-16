Video: Lion Chased On Bikes At Gujarat Safari Park, 3 Forest Officials Removed

A viral video from Gujarat's Amreli district has raised questions about the treatment of lions at Ambardi Safari Park after forest staff were seen chasing a lion on motorcycles.

The footage, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows three men pursuing the animal and forcing it to run towards an open ground.

According to details that emerged after the video went viral, the incident took place at Ambardi Safari Park in the Dhari Gir East Division. Visuals circulating online show a lion being chased by men on motorcycles. A walkie-talkie can be seen with one of the riders, prompting questions about the role of the Forest Department. A government Bolero belonging to the Forest Department was also reportedly seen passing through the area.

The video shows three men on three different motorcycles following the lion. According to sources, forest department staff were allegedly rushing to arrange close-up lion sightings for VIP guests visiting during the Diwali vacation. The footage also appears to show the lion, after being chased from multiple directions, turning back and running after those pursuing it.

Following the circulation of the video, forest authorities launched an inquiry into the matter. Three outsourced forest staff were subsequently relieved of their duties.

"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told news agency PTI.

He said a notice was issued after the incident and that the three outsourced forest personnel were relieved of their duties.

Meanwhile, In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya said the video was recorded during the Diwali festival but denied that the lion was harassed.

Vaniya said lions at the safari park are fed daily in a designated fenced enclosure known as a kraal. According to him, the lion seen in the video had moved away from the enclosure, and the personnel were attempting to guide it back. He maintained that there was no intention to harass the animal.

"The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5:00 pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area called a kraal. The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it towards the enclosure. There was no intention to harass the animal," Vaniya said, PTI reported.

Vaniya also said Ambardi Safari Park witnessed a heavy tourist rush during the festive season and that forest staff worked continuously for 12 hours to ensure smooth management of visitors during the vacation period.

(With inputs from PTI)