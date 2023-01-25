UP Woman, Who Was To Be 'Exorcised', Raped By Man Accused Of Murder: Cops

Local residents spotted the victim with the criminal and alerted the cops. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted and raped by a murder accused out on bail in the Mehandipur Balaji area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim had come to the Mehandipur Balaji temple with her brothers. She was allegedly abducted and taken to a farm on Tuesday night.

Some local residents spotted the victim with the criminal, identified as Harkesh, and informed the police.

A police team found them around 12.30 am, Mehandipur Balaji police station SHO Ajeet Singh said.

The police said the woman was brought to the temple by her brothers.

"Her brothers claimed that the woman was possessed by some evil spirit and they had come to Mehandipur Balaji to exorcise her," he said.

Harkesh was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for two days.

He was recently released on bail, the police said.

