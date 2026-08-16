UP Teen Accuses Rapido Rider Of Sexual Harassment During Bike Ride, Company Responds

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old has alleged that a Rapido bike taxi driver sexually harassed him during a ride in Uttar Pradesh. The teenager shared the video on Instagram, saying the driver reached towards him while he was seated on the back of the moving bike. He said he immediately moved the driver's hand away, but the man allegedly continued and tried to touch his leg and thigh.

The video shows the teenager removing the driver's hand as the alleged incident unfolds. He captioned the post with a reference to his age and tagged Rapido's official Instagram account, drawing widespread attention online.

'Minor, by the way," he wrote while sharing the video.

Rapido initially responded to the Instagram post, saying it was taking the allegation seriously and that such behaviour was unacceptable. The company asked the teenager to share the ride ID and his registered mobile number through direct message so it could investigate the matter and take immediate action.

Following the backlash, the teenager said Rapido had taken action against the driver and permanently barred him from the platform.

"We're genuinely sorry for the experience you've had. We understand that situations like this can leave you feeling deeply uncomfortable and upset. As discussed over the call, please know that we have taken this matter seriously, and the reported captain has been permanently barred from the platform. Behaviour that compromises a customer's sense of safety or respect is simply not acceptable to us. We truly value your trust, and we'll continue to do everything we can to ensure our platform remains a safe and respectful space for everyone," the company said.

After the company took action, the teen thanked Rapido through an Instagram Story. "Guys, the Rapido team has taken the action. Thank you so much for your support! @rapidoapp, tysm for taking immediate action."

The incident has since raised discussions about passenger safety, driver accountability and how ride-hailing platforms react to allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

One user wrote, "Only this incident was recorded that the offender finally lost his job. Imagine how many guys he molested before!! And they didn't speak up. Thanks for speaking up. You are brave." Another commented, "Hope you're okay. Glad you recorded it because you must take legal action. This is so messed up. I'm sorry it happened to you."

Details about whether a police complaint has been filed or any further legal action has been taken remain unclear.