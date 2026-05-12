"This Incident Traumatised Me": Woman Alleges Rapido Rider Video-Called And Harassed Her After Trip, Company Apologises

A woman's late-night ride from Delhi to Greater Noida allegedly turned into a traumatic experience after a Rapido driver reportedly harassed her during and after the journey. The incident was shared by Shaivya Vashishtha on her Instagram handle. According to the woman, the incident took place in 2025, but she decided to speak about it publicly only now to see whether her story would be heard and widely shared online. She also posted a screenshot of the email she had sent to Rapido soon after the incident.

Shaivya alleged that the driver behaved inappropriately throughout the ride. She claimed that he played sexual and suggestive songs and repeatedly asked her personal questions about her family and private life, making her uncomfortable.

After the ride ended, Shaivya said the driver allegedly started calling her continuously. She blocked his number, but according to her, the harassment continued through calls and messages from several other numbers.

She further alleged that the driver later made a video call to her from a bathroom, which added to her distress and trauma.

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In her social media post, Shaivya said the incident had deeply traumatised her. She stated that she wanted to test the power of the internet and see whether her story would be heard and shared. She also alleged that the Rapido driver repeatedly audio-called and video-called her from multiple phone numbers.

Rapido Responds

Reacting to the viral post, Rapido issued a response expressing concern over the incident. The company wrote, "Hi Shaivya, we're truly sorry you had to go through such a distressing experience. No one should ever feel unsafe during or after a ride. Please know that we take such concerns very seriously, and behavior of this nature is completely unacceptable on our platform. We'd also like to clarify that customer mobile numbers are masked on Rapido, and we'd like to investigate this further. Your safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to taking appropriate action against the captain involved. Kindly share your registered mobile number and ride details via DM so we can look into this urgently and assist you further."